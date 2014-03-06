Arts Building cleared of early morning bomb threat

Police were seen removing caution tape after threat was cleared (photo by Alexa Rogers).

Mason’s Art and Design Building on the Fairfax campus has been reopened this morning after police investigated a written bomb threat that was discovered last night. The building was closed this morning and all classes beginning at 7:30 a.m. in the Art and Design Building were cancelled. Students were encouraged to take necessary precautions and stay away from the building.

“The situation does not present any immediate threat to students,” said Senior Communications Director Michele McDonald. “We’re working to get this resolved as soon as possible.”

As of 8:10 a.m., police were seen removing caution tape from around the building. Classes starting at 9:00 a.m. in the building will be held on schedule.

“George Mason University Police are working with local law enforcement and are seeking information about the individual(s) who made this threat,” said the Mason Alert concerning the threat, “if you have any information about this situation please contact University Police at (703) 993-2810.”